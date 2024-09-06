WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: google | abuse | digital ad

UK Regulator: Google Abusing Power Over Website Ads

Friday, 06 September 2024 08:12 AM EDT

Britain's antitrust regulator said on Friday it had provisionally found Alphabet's Google had abused its dominant position in digital advertising to restrict competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it believed Google was using anti-competitive practices in open display ad tech through the preference of its own ad exchange, which could be harming thousands of British publishers and advertisers.

"We've provisionally found that Google is using its market power to hinder competition when it comes to the ads people see on websites," said Juliette Enser, the CMA's interim executive director of enforcement.

"Many businesses are able to keep their digital content free or cheaper by using online advertising to generate revenue. Adverts on these websites and apps reach millions of people across the UK – assisting the buying and selling of goods and services."

Google said it disagreed with the CMA's view and would respond accordingly.

"Our advertising technology tools help websites and apps fund their content, and enable businesses of all sizes to effectively reach new customers," said Google's VP of Global Ads Dan Taylor.

"Google remains committed to creating value for our publisher and advertiser partners in this highly competitive sector. The core of this case rests on flawed interpretations of the ad tech sector."

The U.S Department of Justice and the European Commission are also investigating Google's activities in ad tech.

In June 2023, EU regulators said Google may have to sell part of its adtech business to address its concerns. Google said in December that such a step would be "disproportionate."

The CMA said it had provisionally found that since at least 2015 Google had been abusing its dominance on both the buying and selling sides of the advertising supply chain to favor its own ad exchange AdX in matching auctions.

The regulator can impose a fine of up to 10% of a company’s global turnover, with the amount depending on the seriousness of the infringement. It can also issue legally binding directions to bring the infringement to an end.

Representations from Google will now be considered, the CMA said, before it reaches a decision on what action to take.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Britain's antitrust regulator said on Friday it had provisionally found Alphabet's Google had abused its dominant position in digital advertising to restrict competition. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it believed Google was using anti-competitive practices...
google, abuse, digital ad
355
2024-12-06
Friday, 06 September 2024 08:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved