Human Skull Found at Goodwill, Deemed Historic

In an unusual discovery at a Goodwill donation center in Goodyear, Arizona, a human skull with potential historical significance has been recovered. Law enforcement officials asserted that it is likely unrelated to criminal activities.

An unidentified benefactor deposited the mysterious artifact in the donation box. Goodwill personnel stumbled upon the startling find this past Tuesday and promptly adhered to established company procedures by alerting local authorities. Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona's spokesperson affirms the organization's unwavering cooperation with the ongoing police inquiry, reported USA Today.

Subsequently, law enforcement authorities took possession of the skull and dispatched it to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's office. Following an examination, officials at the medical examiner's office confirmed the authenticity of the skull, as revealed by police spokeswoman Lisa Berry, reported The Washington Post.

"They were probably shocked enough to call the police in concern," Berry said. "Something like that is not your usual find." The skull has no "forensic significance, meaning there appears to be no associated crime," she added.

Established in the year 1902, Goodwill, the nonprofit organization, boasts an extensive network of over 4,200 stores dispersed across the U.S. This vast retail empire has garnered acclaim for its charitable mission and its willingness to accept a diverse array of donated items, including clothing, furniture, jewelry, toys, books, and even automobiles.

Nevertheless, in adherence to safety guidelines, Goodwill refrains from accepting donations of medical equipment and materials classified as hazardous.

Throughout its history, Goodwill stores have ocassionally received unconventional donations.

Among the more peculiar items in their inventory were a loaded grenade launcher, a live snake, and an urn housing human remains. In 2014, two Goodwill stores in Bellevue, Washington, and Austin, Texas were also recipients of human skulls.