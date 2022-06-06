Greg Norman: Tiger Rejected 'Mind-Blowingly Enormous' LIV Deal

Tiger Woods rejected a nearly $1 billion deal to join the new Saudi-backed PGA competitor, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman told The Washington Post on Sunday.

"Woods turned down a deal that was mind-blowingly enormous; we're talking about high nine digits," Norman, a retired golfer himself, told the paper a week before his league is set to launch and field a total prize of $25 million.

Despite the hefty amount offered, Woods' decision is unsurprising based on comments he made at Southern Hills this year, where he reiterated his support for the PGA Tour, Golf Digest reported.

"I have my viewpoint on how I see the game of golf, and I've supported the tour, and my foundation has run events on the tour for a number of years," Woods said.

"I've been playing out here for a couple of years over decades, and I think there's a legacy to it," he added. "I still think that the tour has so much to offer, so much opportunity."

The news comes after another legendary golfer, Jack Nicklaus, claimed to have turned down a $100 million offer to be associated with the new league.

But it is not all gloom for LIV. Dustin Johnson, ranked the 13th best golfer globally, reportedly agreed to join the league for $125 million sometime recently, Golf Monthly reported.

Additionally, LIV's first tournament will feature golfer Phil Mickelson – who, according to NBC Sports staff writer Brentley Romine – signed a contract worth around $200 million with them Saturday.