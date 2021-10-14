×
New York City Board Approves New Management for Trump Golf Course

Patrons play the links as the Manhattan skyline looms in the distance at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx
Patrons play the links as the Manhattan skyline looms in the distance at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx borough of New York on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (John Minchillo/AP)

Thursday, 14 October 2021 01:24 PM

A New York City panel this week approved a new management company for a public golf course in the Bronx that was previously run by former President Donald Trump’s company, The City reports.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced earlier this year the city would cancel its contracts with Trump following the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, claiming "inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government clearly constitutes criminal activity. The City of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organization."

This week, a city panel held a hearing to determine whether to approve a new management company for Ferry Point, which was formerly known as Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. Although an attorney for Trump and two members of the panel objected, the move passed by a vote of 4-2, giving control of the course to the Atlanta-based company Bobby Jones Links, which is set to take over in November. The homeless shelter operator CORE Service Group was previously planned to take over, but eventually dropped out of contention.

A spokesperson for City Comptroller Scott Stringer criticized the process as "rushed," saying  the panel did not have time to fully review the plans.

"Today this committee finds itself reviewing, yet again, another rushed award of a concession agreement from the Department of Parks and Recreation without full transparency about how the agency made its determination to select the proposed concessionaire," Stringer representative John Katsorhis said Tuesday during a public hearing.

"This shortened time frame is a situation created by the city when it terminated the prior agreement without having a proper plan in place for the concession’s continued operation," he added.

Trump said in a statement: "The course has received rave reviews, is considered one of the top 10 open to the public facilities in the United States (could even be the best!), is designed for tournament play, and Mayor De Blasio wants to take it away after all of the work was so successfully done, and so much money was spent. So unfair — this is what happens in communist countries, not in America!"

Newsfront
Thursday, 14 October 2021 01:24 PM
