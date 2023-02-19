Brendan Steele Has Change of Heart, Joins LIV Golf

Pro golfer Brendan Steele has had a change of heart and moved on from his time at the PGA Tour to new ventures with LIV Golf.

During a conference call with The American Express PGA Tour in early December, Steele told reporters that joining the Saudi-backed golf league was "not something" he was "interested in," according to the Palm Springs Desert Sun.

"I have not been approached," he said at the time. "I think the way that it has mostly worked is that guys have gone and sought them out and told them they are interested. For me, it is not something that I'm interested in. So it hasn't really been any sort of a problem for me. But I don't hold it against guys for doing it."

But on Saturday, ESPN reported that Steele, alongside pro golfers Thomas Pieters and Danny Lee, would be making the jump from the PGA Tour to LIV — and just in time to kick off the first event of the season in Mexico from Feb. 24-26.

"We play a sport where it is very fickle. And you have no contracts as far as signing with the Dodgers for five years and if you get hurt, you get paid," the 39-year-old Steele said.

"We don't have any of that stuff. So to have a little bit of security in going over there, I think you can kind of understand the narrative for each guy who went. Some want security financially. Some are older; some are guys who are more injured. Some guys haven't been playing as well but have a big name. There are all sorts of reasons why you would want to do it."

In the Official World Golf Rankings, Steele, a seasoned player who has not clinched a victory on the PGA Tour since his triumph at the 2017 Safeway Open in Napa, sits at the 122nd spot.

However, Steele has not lost his PGA Tour card, although that could change.

In the recently concluded 2021-22 season, Steele succeeded in making 15 cuts but missed eight. Despite his mixed performance, he earned $2.5 million.

Since the beginning of January, Steele has participated in four events, successfully making the cut in three of them. However, he was not present at the recently held Genesis Invitational. He withdrew from the tournament just before it began.