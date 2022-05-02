×
Goldman Sachs US Office Attendance Up Over 50 Percent Post-COVID

Goldman Sachs CEO, David M. Solomon Pivot attends Pivot MIA at 1 Hotel South Beach on February 15th, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Vox Media)

Monday, 02 May 2022 09:07 PM

Goldman Sachs is reporting office attendance is back over 50% amid its push to return to work after the COVID-19 shutdowns,

CEO David Solomon said attendance in the company's U.S. offices is "between 50% and 60%," while offices outside the U.S. have even a higher percentage of on-site attendance. Attendance in U.S. offices before COVID were "probably 80%," while offices outside the U.S. were around 100%.

"We want people to generally come together," Solomon told CNBC. "It's going to take some time, you know; behavior shifts take time generally, and I think over the course of the next couple years, our organization will generally come together."

Solomon acknowledged younger employees are more apt to be slow to return to the office.

Goldman Sachs' junior bankers had threatened to quit over pressure to return to work in the office five days a week, voicing complaints on the anonymous corporate message board, according to the New York Post.

"In GS, the top management says it's employees' choice but internally they track which team has most in office attendance," a Goldman employee wrote on the board, the Post reported.

Solomon told CNBC the situation is "never as binary as people portray."

"There will be certain flexibility probably for certain roles and certain things, but there always has been," Solomon said, when asked about the slow return to normal in-office attendance.

Monday, 02 May 2022 09:07 PM
