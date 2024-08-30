WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: goldman sachs | jobs | layoffs

WSJ: Goldman Sachs to Lay off over 1,300 Workers

WSJ: Goldman Sachs to Lay off over 1,300 Workers
(Getty)

Friday, 30 August 2024 03:34 PM EDT

Goldman Sachs plans to cut more than 1,300 employees from its global workforce as part of an annual review process to cull low performers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

The investment bank reinstated performance-related job cuts in 2022 after halting it for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our annual talent reviews are normal, standard and customary, but otherwise unremarkable," a Goldman spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters. "We expect to have more people working at Goldman Sachs in 2024 than 2023."

Last year, the exercise reportedly resulted in 1% to 5% of Goldman employees losing their jobs. Over the years, the cuts done under Goldman's strategic resource assessment has fluctuated based on market conditions and its financial outlook.

The bank's global workforce stood at 44,300, as of quarter ended June 30. It took on multiple rounds of workforce reductions in 2023 as dealmaking suffered and higher-for-longer interest rates weighed on the macroeconomic outlook.

The operating environment for banks has since improved with Goldman reporting second-quarter profit that more than doubled in July on strong debt underwriting and fixed-income trading.

The resilience of the U.S. economy has given corporate executives the confidence to pursue deals, debt sales and stock offerings. But despite an industry-wide recovery, dealmaking activity has remained below historical averages.

Goldman shares turned positive in afternoon trading and closed 0.6% higher. The stock has surged 32% this year and has outperformed the broader markets, as well as an index tracking rival large-cap banks.

Earlier in the day, a Wall Street Journal report said the layoffs that have already begun will continue through the fall and may impact more than 1300 employees, or 3% to 4% of its workforce.

Goldman, however, said in its statement to Reuters that the numbers reported by the Journal were not accurate.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Goldman Sachs plans to cut more than 1,300 employees from its global workforce as part of an annual review process to cull low performers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
goldman sachs, jobs, layoffs
308
2024-34-30
Friday, 30 August 2024 03:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved