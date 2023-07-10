Goldman Sachs: India to Be 2nd Largest Economy by 2075

India, which is currently the fifth largest economy in the world, is on pace to move up to second place, behind only China, by 2075, according to Goldman Sachs, CNBC reported on Monday.

The investment bank explained in a recent report that the reasons for this prediction are the nation's burgeoning population, its progress in innovation and technology, higher capital investment, and increasing worker productivity.

Goldman Sachs Research's India economist, Santanu Sengupta, added that "over the next two decades, the dependency ratio of India will be one of the lowest among regional economies."

This is important, CNBC explained, because a nation's dependency ratio is measured by the number of dependents against the total population that is of working age. A low dependency ratio is a sign that there are proportionally more working age adults who have the ability to support the youth and elderly.

Sengupta emphasized that this low dependency ratio, combined with boosting the participation of its labor force, will result in India overtaking Japan, Germany, and the United States for the world's second largest economy.

However, it is unclear if the labor participation rate will indeed increase as Goldman predicts, as this number "has declined over the last 15 years," the report noted, pointing out that women's participation rate in the labor force is "significantly lower" than men's.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter this year expanded 6.1% year on year, beating by a significant margin the expectations by Reuters of 5% growth.

New Delhi has placed a priority on infrastructure creation, especially in roads and railways, with the nation's recent budget seeking to continue the 50-year interest free loan programs to state governments with the intent to spur investments in infrastructure.

Goldman Sachs said this is an opportune time for the private sector to boost its manufacturing and services in order to generate more jobs and absorb the large labor force.