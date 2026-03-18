Golden Dome Defense Cost Projected at $185 Billion

The projected cost of the U.S. Golden Dome missile defense system has risen to $185 billion, an increase of $10 billion aimed at accelerating development of key space-based capabilities, according to the program's director.

The system is designed to expand ground-based defenses, including interceptor missiles, sensors, and command systems, while adding space-based elements to detect, track, and potentially counter missile threats from orbit, Reuters reported.

Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein said the added funding will accelerate several major programs, including the Advanced Missile Tracking Initiative, a space data network, and the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor, known as HBTSS.

HBTSS is intended to provide persistent tracking of hypersonic and ballistic missiles from space, reflecting increased focus on countering emerging threats as adversaries expand their advanced missile capabilities.

Guetlein said the $185 billion estimate reflects the full "objective architecture" of the system over the next decade.

He pushed back on higher outside projections that have placed potential costs above $1 trillion.

"They're not estimating what I'm building," Guetlein said, arguing those estimates rely on more expensive systems designed for overseas combat rather than a homeland defense model.

Golden Dome's command-and-control network was described as a central component of the system, supported by a consortium of defense firms that counts Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Northrop Grumman as prime contractors.

The consortium, which meets regularly to coordinate development, is structured to maintain performance standards, including the ability to remove underperforming participants.

Guetlein identified space-based interceptors as the program's highest-risk element, citing challenges tied to scalability and cost, while pointing to directed energy systems and artificial intelligence as potential ways to improve effectiveness and reduce costs.

The program's expansion drew a warning from Russia in February.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow would consider countermeasures if the United States proceeded with those plans, calling the situation "a new reality."