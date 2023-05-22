Belief in God Drops to Below Half in US

Slightly less than half of Americans say they have no doubt that God exists, according to the General Society Survey recently released by NORC, the University of Chicago research organization.

As recently as 2008, more than 60% said they had no doubt about God's existence.

In addition, in the highest figure recorded in five decades of surveys, 34% of Americans never go to church.

There were 29% of Americans claiming no religion in 2021, up from 23% in 2018 and 5% in 1972.

"We have a data point from the 1950s where only 3% of people said they had no [religious] affiliation," said Mark Chaves, Anne Firor Scott distinguished professor of sociology at Duke University. "It got up to 8 or 9% in the 1990s, and it's sort of accelerated since then," The Hill reported.

Other results from the survey: