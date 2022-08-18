'In God We Trust' Showing Up in Schools Throughout Texas

Signs proclaiming "In God We Trust" are starting to show up in Texas schools, the Houston Chronicle is reporting.

The signs are permitted under a new state law that mandates schools display them if they are donated.

The law, passed last year by the legislature and signed into law by GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, says schools "must display in a conspicuous place in each building of the school or institution a durable poster or framed copy of the United States national motto," so long as it is donated to the school.

As classes resume, the Yellow Rose of Texas Republican Women donated signs to a number of schools in the Houston area. The Northwest Austin Republican Women's Club also donated signs to local schools.

NBC-5 in Dallas/Fort Worth reported Patriot Mobile, which calls itself a Christian conservative wireless provider, donated signs to the Carroll Independent School District.

Those signs show the national motto above an American flag. State Sen. Bryan Hughes tweeted out his praise for the signs.

"As the author of the In God We Trust Act, I am encouraged to see groups like @PatriotMobile coming forward to donate these framed prints to remind future generations of Texans of our national motto," he wrote.

Some are objecting to the signs, the Chronicle reported.

"I am bothered by all of it, but most upset by the language 'requiring' campuses to do this if it is free of cost," said Erika De La Rosa, a teacher with the Houston Independent School District. "Our government should not be forcing campuses to do anything other than meet the needs of all of our state's children."

The Southlake Anti-Racism Coalition has also raised concerns. Coalition founder Anya Kushwaha told NBC-5 the new law adds to the dissolution between the separation of church and state.

"I feel like they don't have a choice right now to put them up, but hopefully this will spark larger conversations about having more freedom of expression, so if they are allowed to put up signs like this there should be no reasons that other students or people can't put up signs that have different messaging," Kushwaha said.