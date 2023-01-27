Report: 'GMA3' Anchors Leaving Show Because of Affair

ABC's "GMA3" anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are going to leave the show after reports that they were romantically involved in November led to the couple being sidelined.

CNN Business reported Friday that the network is negotiating a parting strategy with the pair, who had their affair outed publicly with the release of photos in November showing them holding hands and kissing.

"There is a lot of frustration on all sides that it could have been handled better," the source for the CNN story said.

TMZ reported that a "marathon" mediation session between the anchors and the network on Thursday "was extremely contentious."

The report said that ABC was accusing both of misconduct, which one of the news outlet's sources called "a witch hunt."

The network pulled the pair from "GMA3" in December and said it would investigate the conduct to see if company policies were violated, according to the report.

Both Holmes and Robach separated from their respective spouses in August and Holmes is currently in the process of divorcing his wife, Marilee Fiebig, People reported.

A source told the publication that the couple believes the public's reaction to their relationship "has not been as bad as what ABC thought it would be."

"They can't believe this is happening to them. Amy and T.J. are devastated," the source said in the report. "They're very, very much together in every way. They're proceeding with their divorces as they were going to anyway, and they're in mediation with ABC about what the future holds. But nobody feels like they could possibly be put back on air after the way this has been handled."

As news of the affair broke in public, the network remained silent at first, but eventually pulled the anchors off of the show because the scandal had turned into an "internal and external distraction," The New York Times reported.

ABC News President Kim Godwin reportedly announced their removal from the show during an editorial call where she also said the relationship did not violate any policies at the company.

A representative for the anchors told the Times that the pair was holding off on telling the network about their relationship until they were both divorced.

ABC did not respond to a Times request for comment on their story Friday.

"GMA3" is an afternoon syndicated version of the flagship "Good Morning America" news program, and debuted in 2018, according to the report.