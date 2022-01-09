×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gm | cars | electric vehicles

GM Recognizes California's Authority to Set Vehicle Emissions Rules

GM Recognizes California's Authority to Set Vehicle Emissions Rules
(Paul Sancya/AP)

Sunday, 09 January 2022 04:50 PM

General Motors Co on Sunday said it had agreed to recognize California’s authority to set vehicle emission standards under the Clean Air Act.

The move will make the Detroit automaker eligible for government fleet purchases by the state of California, GM said.

The automaker made the commitment to recognize California's authority in a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom. GM said in the letter it is "committed to complying with California's regulations."

Soon after Joe Biden was elected president, GM in November 2020 reversed itself and no longer backed an effort by the then-Trump administration to bar California from setting its own emissions rules. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
General Motors Co on Sunday said it had agreed to recognize California's authority to set vehicle emission standards under the Clean Air Act.
gm, cars, electric vehicles
112
2022-50-09
Sunday, 09 January 2022 04:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved