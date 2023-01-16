UK Blocks Scottish Law Easing Gender Transitions

The United Kingdom halted Scotland's newly-passed gender change law from taking effect, stoking constitutional and culture war tensions between London and Edinburgh.

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary of State, revealed on Monday his unprecedented intentions to block the bill, which allows individuals to transition by self-declaration rather than an official medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

"After thorough and careful consideration of all the relevant advice and the policy implications, I am concerned that this legislation would have an adverse impact on the operation of Great Britain-wide equalities legislation," Jack stated.

"Transgender people who are going through the process to change their legal sex deserve our respect, support and understanding," he continued. "My decision today is about the legislation's consequences for the operation of GB-wide equalities protections and other reserved matters."

Jack's move is the first time the U.K. has overruled Scotland's Parliament since it was granted partial autonomy in the Scotland Act 1998 – an effort to appease the growing independence movement forwarded by the Scottish National Party (SNP).

In a Twitter post shortly after the announcement, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, a member of the SNP, pledged to take on the government and defend the legislation.

"This is a full-frontal attack on our democratically elected Scottish Parliament and it's ability to make it's own decisions on devolved matters," Sturgeon proclaimed, stressing that the Scottish government would "defend the legislation & stand up for Scotland's Parliament."

"If this Westminster veto succeeds, it will be first of many," she added

The news comes amid substantial regional divides on the bill within Great Britain, with members of the British Labour Party even voicing concerns over its "U.K.-wide" implications.

"Whilst I am sympathetic to the change that is made to protect the rights of trans people in Scotland, I think we may have a clash between the position in the U.K.-wide legislation and the position in Scotland," Labour lawmaker Shami Chakrabarti told BBC Radio 4.