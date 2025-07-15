Report: US Military Bases Libraries Have Material That Promote Gender Ideology

U.S. military bases around the world still contain material in their libraries that promote gender ideology, radical social justice narratives, or racially divisive content, reports the Washington Examiner.

At Aviano Air Base in Italy, an alphabet book titled, "A is for Activist" is on display in the children's section.

The book includes pages titled, "T is for Trans. For Trains, Tiaras, Tulips, Tractors, And Tigers too! Trust in The True, he she They That is you!"

"When I confronted them in person, they said DoDEA (the base school) makes the selection of their books," a veteran of multiple duty stations and a former DoDEA [Department of Defense Education Activity] employee told the Examiner.

"I am shocked and appalled that these books are not only available on the taxpayers' dime but also prominently displayed in the kids' section. I hate that even after an executive order from our president, employees think they don't have to follow the law. This shows how broken our system is and how much they want our children groomed."

In Fort Rucker, Alabama, a woman stationed there told the Examiner she found a book titled, "The Maiden and the Princess," a romantic story between two women.

At the Navy base in Bahrain, a section dedicated to "DEI Heritage" sits on display, according to Amy Haywood, founder of the nonprofit group Military Families in Support of Parental Rights.

"It is beyond alarming that a book about men with a sexual fetish for cosplaying as garish women is being made available to small children in a U.S. military base library. Who is curating the collection? What books were weeded in order to make room for this and other books that further the lie that children can be born in the wrong body?" she told the Examiner.

Trump in January signed an executive order ordering U.S. schools to stop teaching what he views as "critical race theory" and other material dealing with race and sexuality or risk losing their federal money.

His order on K-12 schools declared that federal money cannot be used on the "indoctrination" of children, including "radical gender ideology and critical race theory." It says civil rights laws barring discrimination based on sex and race would be used to enforce the order, calling critical race theory an "inherently racist policy."