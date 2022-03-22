×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | United Nations | global hunger

UN Chief: Ukraine War Could Cause 'Global Hunger Crisis'

António Guterres
António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 March 2022 04:45 PM

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Tuesday called for Russia to end its "absurd war" in Ukraine, saying it could result in "a global hunger crisis," Axios reports.

Ukraine is a major supplier of wheat to many Middle Eastern countries, and the United Nations warned on Friday that the war had cut off that supply. Russia is the world's top exporter of wheat, and another major supplier to the Middle East and Africa, noted former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See Callista Gingrich in a recent column published by Newsmax.

Guterres told reporters in New York that 10 million Ukranians have been displaced from their homes. The war is unwinnable, he said, and Ukrainians are "enduring a living hell — and the reverberations are being felt worldwide with skyrocketing food, energy and fertilizer prices threatening to spiral into a global hunger crisis."

He again called on Russia to stop the onslaught, saying there is enough on the table for serious negotiations, The New York Times reported.

"Continuing the war in Ukraine is morally unacceptable, politically indefensible and militarily nonsensical," Guterres said.

He further stressed the need to stop the war immediately.

"This war is unwinnable," Guterres said. "Sooner or later, it will have to move from the battlefield to the peace table. This is inevitable. The only question is: How many more lives must be lost?"

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Tuesday called for Russia to end its "absurd war" in Ukraine, saying it could result in "a global hunger crisis."
global hunger
225
2022-45-22
Tuesday, 22 March 2022 04:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved