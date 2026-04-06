Global Commodity Shock Coming in 2 Weeks

The global commodity system is entering a decisive two-week window where the illusion of stability in oil, gas, and broader markets is rapidly giving way to a looming supply shock driven by geopolitical disruption, constrained shipping lanes, and the accelerating breakdown of the commodity scarcity chain.

Newsmax Platinum discusses why even today’s elevated energy prices are a facade over the true crisis just around the corner.

What appears today as manageable pricing in energy markets is in reality a temporary cushion created by the lag effect of “oil on water,” as tankers loaded before the Strait of Hormuz disruptions continue arriving at their port destinations in Asia and Europe.

All of this masks the severity of supply constraints that are now poised to hit all at once as those final shipments are delivered with nothing expected behind them.

As this buffer evaporates, the world will confront a synchronized disruption where replacement cargoes fail to materialize, strategic reserves prove insufficient, and physical shortages begin replacing theoretical risk.

Newsmax Platinum briefing explains how this commodity squeeze will push oil toward a projected $150-$200 range — with cascading consequences across global supply chains.

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This is not just an energy story, it is a systemic event that will ripple into fertilizers, food production, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

It will simultaneously drive volatility in the stock market and force global interest rates higher as central banks respond to renewed inflationary pressure.

Governments have bought time through reserve releases, but they cannot restore tanker flows, reopen critical shipping routes, or resolve the structural bottlenecks now forming across interconnected commodity systems.

Current prices for oil, natural gas, fertilizers, and other commodities are based on the likelihood that the Iran war would end in four to six weeks.

Today we are entering the eighth week of the war.

And despite claims that a negotiated deal is around the corner, there are no actual negotiations taking place involving the Iranians.

The result of this standoff will be a rapid transition from price fluctuations to true scarcity, where access — not cost — defines outcomes in global markets.

Don’t wait for the shock to fully unfold — sign up for Newsmax Platinum today to stay ahead of the crisis and understand what comes next.

Prepare yourself, your family, your wealth for the potential seismic economic crisis.

Read the full strategic briefing now on Newsmax Platinum — Go Here Now

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