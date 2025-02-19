Gov. Youngkin: Va. to Help Fired Federal Workers

Virginia officials are preparing an aid package for state residents who are losing federal jobs as a result of the Trump administration's cuts, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

Youngkin, speaking at a Tuesday news conference, said state officials were "preparing to provide as much support as we possibly can for folks that may in fact find their employment disrupted and may be in a position where they are looking for something else."

"We first need to recognize that this process that the federal government is going through is one that is needed because of the inefficiency and bloat of the federal government," said Youngkin, a Republican.

"And second of all, the American voters, in fact, supported it and continue to. But with that said, this isn't about the workers who I know are really, really, really scared. This is about stepping back and making sure that tax dollars are being appropriately managed and deployed."

Youngkin said there are plenty of opportunities in Virginia, which has a 3% unemployment rate, for a federal workforce that is "talented and deep and experienced."

He added that when an aid plan is ready, "I want to communicate it in a package. We'll have a good one for you."

Youngkin's press secretary, Christian Martinez, said he will work to get a timetable on the package, the Post reported.

Virginia has more than 140,000 federal workers, The Washington Post reported. State Democrats have criticized Youngkin for failing to use his close relationship with Trump to push back against the federal cuts.

It was reported Friday that the campaign by Trump and adviser Elon Musk to radically cut back the U.S. bureaucracy spread with the firing of more than 9,500 workers who handle everything from managing federal lands to caring for military veterans.

Also Friday, the Trump administration began firing several hundred Federal Aviation Administration employees, upending staff on a busy air travel weekend and just weeks after a January fatal midair collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

On Thursday, it was reported that termination emails had been sent in the previous 48 hours to scores of government workers, mostly recently hired employees still on probation, at the Education Department, the Small Business Administration, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of Personnel Management, and the General Services Administration, which manages many federal buildings.

Reuters contributed to this story.