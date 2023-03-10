Gov. Youngkin Defends His Transgender Policy, CRT Ban

Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin this week defended his policies on transgender students and his executive order that banned the teaching of critical race theory in public schools during a town hall broadcast on CNN.

"The heart of our policy is that parents should know what's going on in their children's lives and have a role," Youngkin said during the event, which took place on Thursday. "And when they do, then, in fact, they can tackle these difficult decisions together as a family."

He later said he was in favor of gender-neutral bathrooms after a teenage transgender man who attends school in Arlington asked, "Do you really think that the girls in my high school would feel comfortable sharing a restroom with me?"

The governor said that schools must "try very hard to accommodate students."

He added, "That's why I have said many, many times, we just need extra bathrooms in schools. We need gender-neutral bathrooms and so people can use the bathroom that they in fact are comfortable with."

Youngkin went on to defend his policy on transgender student-athletes as "non-controversial."

He also addressed his order to ban the teaching of critical race theory in public schools, saying that the subject "isn't a class that's taught, it's a philosophy that's incorporated in the curriculum."

Youngkin said: "The key point is how we teach it. We need to teach it honestly and transparently, but we shouldn't teach it with judgment."