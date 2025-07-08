Gov. Youngkin's Family Safe After Texas Flood Rescue

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Tuesday that his family is safe after being stranded by the deadly floods in Texas on Friday but added, "there were moments when they weren't."

Youngkin's wife, Suzanne, and other members of his family and friends were visiting property they own along the Guadalupe River when they became stranded by the flash floods Friday morning.

Youngkin was back in Virginia attending July 4 events.

"By the grace of God, my family was safe. I have to say there was moments when they weren't. They ended up being safe during the day," Youngkin told reporters Tuesday.

Youngkin said he flew to Texas and was with swift-water rescue teams and National Guard members who got his family out Friday evening. The governor eschewed an offer to airlift them out once it was clear they were out of danger, he said.

"I was just grateful, incredibly grateful that they were able to do that," Youngkin said.

The Washington Post reported the Youngkins purchased 650 acres of what used to be a girls camp on a branch of the Guadalupe River near Hunt, Texas, in 2010. Suzanne Youngkin is from Texas and has roots that go back 80 years in the Hill Country.

"These people are family to us, deep relationships. And therefore, what happened in the wee hours of the morning on Friday has been devastating," Youngkin said.

The girls camp that used to be the Youngkins' property relocated nearby under the name Camp Honey Creek. The camp reported that all staffers and campers were safe from the floods, according to the report. Camp Mystic, which saw 27 campers and counselors die in the floods, is also nearby.

The death toll has risen to 109 with another 161 known to be missing.

Youngkin announced Sunday that Virginia would deploy two Type III Swift Water Rescue Teams from Bristol and Virginia Beach "to assist with ongoing rescue efforts."