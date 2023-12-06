Rep. Glenn Thompson Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., announced he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer but plans to continue serving Pennsylvania's 15th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Thompson made the announcement Tuesday on social media platform X.

"After a routine physical and subsequent tests, I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer," Thompson wrote in his post. "While this diagnosis was a surprise, I feel well, and I will continue my work representing the people of Pennsylvania's 15th District.

"Anyone who's worked with me knows I am a person of faith as well as an eternal optimist, both of which will guide me as I undergo treatment. I am grateful to my medical team, my family, everyone I work with and represent in Congress."

Thompson, 64, added that his "faith in God is strong and I will tackle this head on."

He said "prayers and privacy" were appreciated during "this time."

Thompson, known as GT, will run for reelection in 2024 in the wake of the diagnosis, The Hill reported.

First elected to the House in 2008, Thompson serves as chair of the House Agriculture Committee, as well as on the Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Pennsylvania's 15th Congressional District, in the west and central parts of the state, was home to nearly 760,000 people in 2022, according to the American Community Survey.