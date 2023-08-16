Glenn Beck Says Apple Booted His Podcast

TheBlaze conservative broadcaster Glenn Beck called out Apple on Wednesday for removing his show from its podcast platform.

"All of my podcasts have been removed from Apple/iTunes with no explanation," Beck posted on X with a video, calling the move "crazy" and "absolutely" a violation of freedom of speech.

"This is from Apple: 'We found an issue with your show, "The Glenn Beck Program," which must be resolved before it's available on Apple Podcasts; your show has been removed from Apple Podcasts,' from the Apple Podcast team," Beck said in the video posted to social media.

"They sent us a link and said, 'For more details, go to the link.' And the link only says, 'your show has been removed from Apple Podcasts.'

"Well, we got that one, dummy."

Beck said the move came without "strikes," meaning there was no warning or an allegation of violations.

"I mean — I cannot imagine what they are — what they're basing this one on," he continued in the video. "I mean, have we even had strikes? Nothing, right? This is crazy. Crazy."

Beck posted a screen shot showing the aforementioned Apple Podcast note.

"I have a feeling these 'issues' with @Apple and others will keep happening the more we're over the target," Beck added in another X post.

A key figure on the Senate Judiciary Committee is calling for a potential boycott of Apple.

"It looks like I may have to go elsewhere to listen to podcasts. If @Apple is going to remove @glennbeck's program from its podcast offerings, a whole lot of us are going to say 'we found an issue with @Apple,'" Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, posted Wednesday on X.

Newsmax reached out to Apple for comment.