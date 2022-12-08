Panel to Decide Whether Giuliani 'Weaponized' Law License in 2020 Election Case

Rudy Giuliani, a one-time attorney to former President Donald Trump, defended his suspended law license after the bar called for it to be revoked last summer, The Washington Post reported.

On Monday, the former New York City mayor stood before the D.C. Bar Board on Professional Responsibility to make the case against tabling his credentials, which have been under question since his involvement in 2020 presidential election litigation.

It came after the New York State Court of Appeals temporarily suspended Giuliani's license on the recommendation of a disciplinary committee, claiming in its decision that the mayor represented an "immediate threat" to the public.

"This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest," Giuliani lawyers John Leventhal and Barry Kamins said at the time, quoting the court, which claimed he "directly inflamed" tensions leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

"We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing, Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years."

The specific lawsuit prosecutors focused on surrounds one from November 2020, which alleged that Pennsylvania election officials discriminated against Trump voters in their conduct. After several revisions, the complaint was tabled.

Hamilton Fox III, the D.C. Bar's chief attorney, called Giuliani's fraud accusations "unfounded" and resulted from the mayor weaponizing his license by "filing a frivolous lawsuit," according to Reuters.

However, Leventhal argued that the mayor had been focusing on 10 other states as well, per his client Trump. The legal challenges were also "not accepted" by the courts, thus providing no reason for his license to be revoked.

Giuliani further shared during the trial that he believed mail-in ballot observers "were being put in pens like they were cows" by being forced to stand a significant distance away from those counting votes, per the Post.

"The only thing we had at this stage of the litigation was that in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, we had a number of ballots that were being counted without any inspection by an independent party," Giuliani said.

"You have to plead fraud with specificity with what you have, with what is available," he continued. "But in discovery, you get the additional information. This was specific enough for this stage of the pleading. That's why it's evidence and not a conclusion."

The hearing committee will recommend whether Giuliani should be penalized or have his license revoked sometime next week.