×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: giorgio armani

Giorgio Armani Offers Soft, Fluid Winter Designs in Milan

giorgio armani and models

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani with models at Fashion Week in Milan (Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday, 26 February 2023 05:50 PM EST

Giorgio Armani offered plenty of soft, fluid looks at his Milan Fashion Week show on Sunday as the veteran Italian designer presented the autumn/winter 2023 collection for his main, eponymous line.

The 88-year-old, affectionately called "King Giorgio" in his home country, opened the show with beige and bronze creations — smooth long dresses and roomy trousers, loose macs and tops.

Models wore silky pajama-like shirts and trousers as well as dresses. Some designs were worn layered: elongated jackets or long dresses on top of trousers.

Armani also used plenty of black, mixing it namely with pink for ensuing designs — day wear including velvet pinstripe suits and black jackets worn with shiny pink trousers, or black dresses with pink floral embroidery for the evening. Beaded belts or sequins added shine to black evening suits and frocks.

Accessories included two-tone brogues as well as fringed shawls and berets with beaded fringes.

Armani presented the winter collection for his second line, Emporio Armani, on Thursday.

Milan Fashion Week wraps on Monday.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Giorgio Armani offered plenty of soft, fluid looks at his Milan Fashion Week show on Sunday as the veteran Italian designer presented the autumn/winter 2023 collection for his main, eponymous line.
giorgio armani
167
2023-50-26
Sunday, 26 February 2023 05:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved