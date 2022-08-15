Italy Film Legend Gina Lollobrigida to Run in Senate Election at Age 95

Ninety-five-year-old Italian movie legend Gina Lollobrigida has announced that she is running for the nation's Senate in next month's elections, The Guardian reported on Monday.

Saying she has thrown her hat into the ring because she is "fed up with quarrelling politicians," Lollobrigida will run with the Sovereign and Popular Italy party, a new Eurosceptic alliance that supports Italy's exit from both the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union.

The actress said she was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, for his "way of doing things, for his non-violence" and that she was a "great friend" of India's first female prime minister, Indira Gandhi. "I saw her every time she came to Rome," describing her as an extraordinary woman."

With elections set for Sept. 25, Bloomberg reported that a right-wing coalition — led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy and including Matteo Salvini's League party and former premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia — is in first place in the polls, with Lollobrigida's party attempting to pass the three-percent threshold that is required to enter parliament.

The elections were called after the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's ruling alliance.

Lollobrigida previously tried a political career in 1999 when she ran for a seat in the European Parliament. She lost that election, when she represented Romano Prodi's centrist Democratici party, according to the Daily Mail.

Although Lollobrigida has not appeared in a movie since 1997, she continues to be one of Italy's most celebrated screen actresses.

Her long and illustrious film career included starring alongside such movie legends as Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn, Burt Lancaster, Sean Connery, and Yul Brynner.