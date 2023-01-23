Ghislaine Maxwell Teaching 'Etiquette Classes' in Prison: Report

Ghislaine Maxwell has been hosting etiquette classes while in prison in an attempt to help others as she tries to reinvent herself into a role model.

In June she was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined $750,000 for child abuse and sex trafficking while in the service of her former boyfriend, sex offender and billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein. Now it has emerged that Maxwell has been offering courses to fellow inmates wanting to develop new skills or prepare for a job interview.

"Taught by Mrs. Maxwell, this course teaches the three principles of etiquette — focusing on respect, consideration and honesty," reads a course description posted to the wall at the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution, where Maxwell is serving time, according to a Daily Mail report.

Tallahassee FCI is a minimum-security prison that houses 800 female inmates who according to the Independent, sleep in dormitory-style accommodations that house around 100 per room in bunk beds. Each "Housing Units" has its own dining, shower and toilet areas and reportedly offers various classes ranging from sports to art.

Maxwell's latest project slots right into the schedule.

Inmates participating in the twice-weekly courses will learn how to "maintain high moral standards" as well as how to dress, talk and prepare for a job interview. Further, Maxwell is holding regular yoga classes and working in the prison library,

"There are many people here who don't speak any English," Maxwell previously said while discussing her desire to help other inmates in an excerpt of an interview that ran on CBS News. "There are people here who are indigent. There are people here who are not educated. I mean, there are many people here who don't even have a TV."

Maxwell explained that she wanted to use her own skills to help others develop their own.

"So I look at it as an opportunity whilst I'm here to use whatever abilities I have to help those other people who have less than I do," she continued. "Because by comparison, I have a lot. I have, you know, much more because I'm educated, and I use the skills that I have to help them. And honestly, it's very rewarding."