Tags: germany | patriots | ukraine | u.s.

Germany in Talks to Buy Patriots for Ukraine After US Pause

Friday, 04 July 2025 07:51 AM EDT

Germany is holding intensive talks on procuring Patriot defense systems to pass on to Ukraine after the United States ordered a pause on some shipments of critical weapons, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.

"There are various ways to fill this Patriot gap," said the spokesperson, adding that one option being considered is buying the Patriot defense system in the United States and then passing them on.

"I can confirm that intensive discussions are indeed being held on this matter," he said.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius will travel to Washington later this month for talks with his U.S. counterpart, said a defense ministry spokesperson.

"Of course Patriots will also be on the agenda," said the spokesperson.

Ukraine has warned that Washington's decision, which will affect 30 Patriot air defense missiles, will weaken its ability to defend against intensifying airstrikes and battlefield advances by Russia.

The Pentagon's decision is tied to concerns that U.S. military stockpiles are too low.

Germany, Ukraine's largest support in Europe, has sought to take on more of a leadership role in ensuring backing for Kyiv as the United States' support has been thrown into question under President Donald Trump.

Last month, Pistorius launched a bid to chase down more air defense systems for Ukraine and aims to surpass the sum of 1 billion euros that it collected with a similar initiative last year. 

