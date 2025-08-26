WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: germany | merz | allies | palestinian state

Merz: Germany Will Not Join Allies' Initiative to Recognize Palestinian State

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 06:58 AM EDT

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday Germany would not join an initiative of western allies to recognize the Palestinian state at next month's United Nations General Assembly.

Merz was speaking at a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who said last month that Canada planned to recognize the state of Palestine at the General Assembly, following similar announcements by France and Britain.

"The position of the federal government is clear, as far as the possible recognition of the state of Palestine is concerned," Merz said.

"Canada knows this. We will not join this initiative. We don't see the requirements met."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday Germany would not join an initiative of western allies to recognize the Palestinian state at next month's United Nations General Assembly. Merz was speaking at a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney,...
germany, merz, allies, palestinian state
104
2025-58-26
Tuesday, 26 August 2025 06:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved