×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: germany | food | insecurity | wheat | russia | ukraine

Germany to Host G7 Meeting on Ukraine Invasion's Impact on Food Security

Germany to Host G7 Meeting on Ukraine Invasion's Impact on Food Security
(AP)

Tuesday, 08 March 2022 12:06 AM

Germany will host a virtual meeting of agricultural ministers from G7 countries on Friday to discuss the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on global food security and how to best stabilize food markets, the government said.

"The provision of foodstuffs in Germany and the European Union is safe but greater shortages can be expected in some countries outside the EU - especially where scarcity already reigns today due to issues like drought," German Agriculture Minister Cem Oezdemir said in statement.

"Price hikes for agricultural products cannot be excluded in industrialized nations either."

Germany holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven most advanced economies this year.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbor's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Germany will host a virtual meeting of agricultural ministers from G7 countries on Friday to discuss the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on global food security and how to best stabilize food markets, the government said."The provision of foodstuffs in Germany and...
germany, food, insecurity, wheat, russia, ukraine
142
2022-06-08
Tuesday, 08 March 2022 12:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved