WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: germany | f35 jets | united states

Report: Germany to Buy 15 More F-35 Jets From US

Monday, 20 October 2025 07:12 AM EDT

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius intends to order an additional 15 F-35 fighter jets from U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin, Der Spiegel reported on Monday, citing confidential documents prepared for the parliament's budget committee.

The supplementary procurement is listed among military projects, with planners estimating a budget requirement of 2.5 billion euros ($2.92 billion) for the new aircraft, the report said.

Germany has already ordered 35 of the U.S.-made jets to replace its fleet of 85 aging Tornado fighter jets, which are set to be decommissioned.

The F-35 aircraft are designated to succeed the Tornados in their role of carrying U.S. nuclear bombs stored in Germany in the event of a conflict.

Berlin previously denied plans to acquire additional 15 F-35 fighter jets in July, but a significantly expanded defense budget has since created more scope for weapons purchases.

At the time, a military source told Reuters that the idea of acquiring 15 more F-35 jets had been part of earlier discussions.

Any decision to purchase more F-35 aircraft could spark fresh tensions between Germany and France who have been at odds over their struggling fighter jet project FCAS, or SCAF in French.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius intends to order an additional 15 F-35 fighter jets from U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin, Der Spiegel reported on Monday, citing confidential documents prepared for the parliament's budget committee. The supplementary procurement is...
germany, f35 jets, united states
192
2025-12-20
Monday, 20 October 2025 07:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved