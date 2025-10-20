Report: Germany to Buy 15 More F-35 Jets From US

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius intends to order an additional 15 F-35 fighter jets from U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin, Der Spiegel reported on Monday, citing confidential documents prepared for the parliament's budget committee.

The supplementary procurement is listed among military projects, with planners estimating a budget requirement of 2.5 billion euros ($2.92 billion) for the new aircraft, the report said.

Germany has already ordered 35 of the U.S.-made jets to replace its fleet of 85 aging Tornado fighter jets, which are set to be decommissioned.

The F-35 aircraft are designated to succeed the Tornados in their role of carrying U.S. nuclear bombs stored in Germany in the event of a conflict.

Berlin previously denied plans to acquire additional 15 F-35 fighter jets in July, but a significantly expanded defense budget has since created more scope for weapons purchases.

At the time, a military source told Reuters that the idea of acquiring 15 more F-35 jets had been part of earlier discussions.

Any decision to purchase more F-35 aircraft could spark fresh tensions between Germany and France who have been at odds over their struggling fighter jet project FCAS, or SCAF in French.