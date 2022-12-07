Germany Arrests 25 in Alleged Plot to Overthrow Government

In a massive operation Wednesday, German authorities said 25 people connected to the QAnon conspiracy theory were arrested on suspicion of planning to overthrow the government, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Federal prosecutor Peter Frank said that 22 of those arrested planned on storming the Reichstag armed; the other three are accused of abetting them. Among the group were several far-right and ex-military figures, including a nobleman.

Several group members were a part of QAnon, believing Germany is run by a "deep state" of highly influential secret powers pulling the political strings. Others, meanwhile, came from the anti-state Reichsbürger movement.

The alleged domestic terrorist cell's plot was foiled after more than 3,000 police officers and special forces raided close to 150 properties across 11 German states, Austria and Italy.

"This organization has, according to our knowledge, set the goal of using violence and military means to overthrow the existing liberal democratic order in Germany," Frank stated.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser assured that authorities would respond with the full force of the law "against the enemies of democracy" shortly after the incident became public, the BBC reported.

The group allegedly focused on active police and armed-forces recruitment, seeking to establish cells throughout Germany to maintain a military government, The Journal quoted Frank as saying.

"The suspects are united in a deep rejection of the Federal Republic of Germany, which has in the course of time developed in a decision to initiate a violent coup for which they had made specific preparations," the prosecutor said.

"The members of the organization understood that their endeavor could only be realized by using military means and violence against representatives of the state," he continued. "This includes committing murders."

Authorities estimate that some 50 individuals are part of the unnamed organization, which is believed to be connected to the kidnapping attempt on German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach uncovered last month, per the BBC.

"We don't yet have a name for this group," said a spokeswoman for the prosecutor, adding that they believe the group has both a bureaucratic and military branch.