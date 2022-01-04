100K Germans Protesting COVID-19 Mandates, Ruling Party Cracks Down on Speech

On Monday, nearly 100,000 Germans took to the streets to protest their country's COVID-19 mandates. In response to what is being deemed as increasing "radical protests," members of Germany's ruling Free Democratic Party (FDP) have called for state monitoring of the social media site, Telegram, used by dissenters of the country's mandates to organize.

"Should Telegram fail to react to the European and German legal situation, our security policy will increasingly begin in the chat groups in the future," Hagen Reinhold, a member of the FDP, said in a strategy paper, according to Der Spiegel.

But the most recent protest, according to Berliner Zeitung, while primarily peaceful, did see some conflicts. The majority taking part in the "unauthorized" walks, harken to a callback during the country's communist era, where on Mondays, Germans would take part in peaceful protests of the German Democratic Republic from 1989 to 1991.

On Monday, in Baden-Württemberg, an estimated 50,000 took to the streets. In Saxony, "tens of thousands." Still, however, not all was peaceful. In Lichtenstein, reports have come out of police officers being attacked and one bitten.

"One person tried to wrest a service weapon from an officer, and one officer was bitten by someone in the gathering," a rough translation from German police reads.

Spiegel notes that efforts are now taking place to start bussing unvaccinated individuals to vaccination sites. And Breitbart adds that a measure supported by Chancellor Olaf Scholz seeks to make vaccinations mandatory, a notion supported by the majority of Germans, according to a You.gov poll.