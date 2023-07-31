Georgia DA: Trump Case Work Done, Decision by Sept. 1

Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told a local television station Saturday that there should be a decision by Sept. 1 if former President Donald Trump will be indicted for interfering with the 2020 election in the state.

"The work is accomplished," Willis told Atlanta television station 11 Alive Saturday, "We've been working for 2 1/2 years. We're ready to go."

Willis told the news outlet that Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is increasing security around the courthouse as her office's decision looms.

"Some people may not be happy with the decisions that I'm making. And sometimes, when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm," she said in the interview. "I think that the sheriff is doing something smart in making sure that the courthouse stays safe."

Willis has been investigating the former president as to wheter he tried to influence the state's 2020 election results.

If indicted, it would be the third time this year, including a state case in New York and a federal case in Florida.

CNN reported that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney blocked efforts Monday by Trump's legal team and "fake elector" Cathy Latham to throw out evidence in the case.

"Having reviewed the pleadings, the Court now finds that neither Trump nor Latham enjoys standing to mount a challenge — at this pre-indictment phase of the proceedings — to the continued investigation into and potential prosecution of possible criminal interference in the 2020 general election in Georgia," CNN reported that the judge wrote in a nine-page order. "While being the subject (or even target) of a highly publicized criminal investigation is likely an unwelcome and unpleasant experience, no court ever has held that that status alone provides a basis for the courts to interfere with or halt the investigation."

In New York, Trump is facing state charges that he falsified company documents regarding a 2016 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair the pair had years earlier.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced those charges on April 4, accusing Trump of "repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election."

Attorney General Merrick Garland and special counsel Jack Smith announced on June 8 that they were indicting Trump on federal charges related to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021.

Trump pleaded not guilty in both the Manhattan and Florida cases.