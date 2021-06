Georgia's Gov. Kemp, Secretary of State Slam DOJ's Voting Rights Suit

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday blasted the Justice Department's lawsuit challenging the state's new enacted voting laws.

"This lawsuit is born out of the lies and misinformation the Biden administration has pushed against Georgia’s Election Integrity Act from the start," Kemp said. in a statement. "Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, and their allies tried to force an unconstitutional elections power grab through Congress - and failed. Now, they are weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out their far-left agenda that undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy. As Secretary of State, I fought the Obama Justice Department twice to protect the security of our elections - and won. I look forward to going three for three to ensure it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia.”"

Raffensberger called out the Biden administration for doing "the bidding of Stacey Abrams and spreads more lies about Georgia’s election law."

"Their lies already cost Georgia $100 million and got the President awarded with four Pinocchios. It is no surprise that they would operationalize their lies with the full force of the federal government. I look forward to meeting them, and beating them, in court," Raffensperger said.