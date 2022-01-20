Georgia DA Asks for Special Grand Jury to Aid in Election Probe

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis, who has been investigating possible attempts to interfere in the 2020 general election by former President Donald Trump, is now requesting a special grand jury to help in the probe.

Willis made her request in a Thursday letter to Christopher Brasher, chief judge of trhe Fulton County Superior Court.

In the letter, which was posted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she said, "Please be advised that the District Attorney's Office has received information indicating a reasonable probability that the state of Georgia's administration of elections in 2020, including the state's election of the president of the United States, was subject to possible criminal disruptions.

"We have made efforts to interview multiple witnesses and gather evidence, and a significant number of witnesses and prospective witnesses have refused to cooperate with the investigation absent a subpoena requiring their testimony.

"By way of example, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, an essential witness to the investigation, has indicated that he will not participate in an interview or otherwise offer evidence until he is presented with a subpoena by my office."

The Associated Press reported Willis had previously confirmed the investigation included — but is not limited to — a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Raffensperger, a call in November 2020 between Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Raffensperger, and the resignation of the U.S. attorney in Atlanta on Jan. 4, 2021. It also includes comments made during December 2020 Georgia legislative committee hearings on the election.

The Journal-Constitution noted special grand juries usually have 16-23 members. They can't issue indictments but can subpoena witnesses and can force subjects to produce documents.

A majority of Fulton County Superior Court judges must approve the request for a special grand jury.