Tags: georgia | state senator | fani willis | inquiry | gop

Ga. State Sen. Calls for Emergency Fani Willis Inquiry

Thursday, 17 August 2023 01:14 PM EDT

A Georgia state senator called for what amounts to an impeachment inquiry into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who recently indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies for contesting the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

"As a Georgia state senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis," State Sen. Colton Moore, R-Trenton announced Thursday.

"America is under attack. I'm not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically target political opponents."

The post links to a letter from Moore to Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp and copied to GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Both had broken from Trump on calling a December 2020 special session of the Georgia State Legislature to debate election fraud and consider further actions amid Trump's election challenge.

Moore's letter urged Kemp to call another emergency session.

"In our opinion an emergency exists in the affairs of the state, requiring a special session to be convened under that section, for all purposes, to include, without limitation, the review and response to the actions of Fani Willis," Moore wrote in the letter copied to Raffensperger.

The inquiry could either defund Willis' investigation or perhaps lead to her impeachment by the Georgia State Legislature.

Moore is also circulating a petition to "investigate the office of corrupt District Attorney Fani Willis."

"We must strip all funding and, if appropriate, impeach Fani Willis," Moore told Breitbart in a statement.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016, starting on the first night of the Republican National Convention. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 17 August 2023 01:14 PM
