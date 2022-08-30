Poll: Herschel Walker Leading Warnock by 2 Points in Georgia Senate Race

A new Emerson College survey reveals that Republican challenger Herschel Walker owns a 2-point lead over incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in the Georgia Senate race.

For the poll, which collected the political opinions of 600 "very likely" general-election voters in Georgia over a two-day period (Aug. 28-29), Walker earned 46% of the vote, and Warnock tallied 44% support.

And from a "favorability" perspective, Walker — a 1980 national champion in college football (University of Georgia), the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, a former NFL star, a one-time U.S. Olympian (bobsled), and arguably the greatest homegrown athlete in Georgia history — generated a 50% rating among the survey respondents, or three percentage points higher than Senator Warnock (47%).

The voting breakdown from the Emerson poll goes as follows:

Walker, an America First candidate who has already garnered the full endorsement of former President Donald Trump, reportedly boasts a 34-point lead among rural voters in the state, and a 9-point lead among suburban voters.

On the flip side, Warnock leads his competition by 41 points among urban voters in Georgia.

While speaking to Newsmax Tuesday afternoon, Walker outlined the "big contrast" between his political platform, and that of Warnock.

Walker believes that biological men have no place in girls' or women's sports.

Also, "I know that a man can't get pregnant," said Walker, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

Walker also believes in praising the United States military at every turn, supporting local and state police, preserving peace in the streets, working tirelessly to bring down inflation, and keeping the Georgia economy rolling at full capacity.

"The people know what Herschel Walker stands for," says Walker, who says he's only interested in protecting Georgians' interests — not becoming a polished politician.

For its voter survey, Emerson lists jobs, inflation, and taxes as the most concerning issues among Georgia voters, followed by abortion access and crime.

"We have our problems [as a nation], but we can solve those problems together," Walker told Newsmax.

The Emerson College poll has a margin-of-error of +/- 3.9 percentage points.