Georgia Man Arrested for Shooting Warnock Campaign Worker

A Georgia man was arrested in Savannah, Georgia, for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old campaign worker for Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Savannah police said the victim was shot in the leg late Thursday afternoon, WSAV reported. He was transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

"I am saddened to learn about this incident," said Warnock, D-Ga., who's running against Republican Herschel Walker in Tuesday's U.S. Senate runoff.

"I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery."

WSAV reported that police said the campaign worker was shot while at the front door of a downtown Savannah residence. A shot was fired through the closed door, striking the teen.

Officers quickly identified and located the suspect, 42-year-old Jimmy Paiz, at the residence. Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery, WSAV reported.

The TV station added that the case remained under investigation, with police saying there was no indication the shooting was politically motivated.

Warnock and Walker remain in a tight race to determine whether the U.S. Senate remains evenly split 50-50 in the next Congress or Democrats will hold a 51-49 edge.

Despite a huge advantage in fundraising — reportedly close to a 3-to-1 advantage — incumbent Warnock was stuck in a statistical tie with Walker just days before the runoff.

Warnock led Walker by just 2 points (51%-49%), within the 3.2 percentage point margin of error in the latest Emerson College/The Hill poll reported Thursday.