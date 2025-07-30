WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: georgia | raffensperger | voters

Georgia to Purge Nearly 480,000 Inactive Voters by Summer

By    |   Wednesday, 30 July 2025 06:07 PM EDT

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to remove nearly 480,000 inactive voters from the state’s voter rolls before the end of this summer.

"Every voter in Georgia is in control of his or her voter registration status," Raffensperger said in a statement.

"We conduct every phase of the list maintenance process as publicly as possible, and in accordance with State and Federal law, because transparency helps shore up public trust in the accuracy and integrity of entire election process."

"Clean voter rolls mean clean elections," Raffensperger added.

"My promise to Georgia voters is elections that are free, fair, and fast — and we’re doing just that."

Raffensperger is sending cancellation mailers to 477,883 registered "inactive" voters, or voters who did not cast a ballot for both the 2022 and 2024 general elections.

Voters will have up to 40 days to update their registration by either returning a provided postcard, using the My Voter Page, or submitting a new voter registration application.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to remove 477,883 inactive voters from the state’s voter rolls before the end of this summer. "Every voter in Georgia is in control of his or her voter registration status," Raffensperger said in a statement.
georgia, raffensperger, voters
167
2025-07-30
Wednesday, 30 July 2025 06:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved