Georgia to Purge Nearly 480,000 Inactive Voters by Summer

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to remove nearly 480,000 inactive voters from the state’s voter rolls before the end of this summer.

"Every voter in Georgia is in control of his or her voter registration status," Raffensperger said in a statement.

"We conduct every phase of the list maintenance process as publicly as possible, and in accordance with State and Federal law, because transparency helps shore up public trust in the accuracy and integrity of entire election process."

"Clean voter rolls mean clean elections," Raffensperger added.

"My promise to Georgia voters is elections that are free, fair, and fast — and we’re doing just that."

Raffensperger is sending cancellation mailers to 477,883 registered "inactive" voters, or voters who did not cast a ballot for both the 2022 and 2024 general elections.

Voters will have up to 40 days to update their registration by either returning a provided postcard, using the My Voter Page, or submitting a new voter registration application.