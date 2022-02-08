Georgia Prosecutor Claims Trump Not Protected by Presidential Immunity

Former President Donald Trump will not be protected by presidential immunity in a investigation within the state of Georgia, according to the prosecutor pursuing a case involving the 2020 election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is probing Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia's largest county.

The former president's attorneys have suggested that Trump can't be prosecuted for potential crimes committed during his time in office.

"Of course, I've given thought to if — that that may be raised as a legal issue," Willis told CNN. "I don't think that that protection will prevent a prosecution if that becomes necessary in this state case."

Willis last year began investigating whether Trump or his allies committed any crimes as they attempted to persuade Georgia officials to investigate voter fraud in the state.

Willis' investigation was prompted by a phone call in which Trump encouraged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, to look for votes that would overturn the election.

"You and I have listened to that phone call," Willis told CNN. "But also I have the benefit of also having talked to a lot of witnesses and probably having read more on this than most people would like to."

Willis in late-January requested a special grand jury to help in the probe and the request was approved. The grand jury will be seated starting May 2, with subpoenas issued thereafter.

"Most of them will probably start to come in a heavier flow, for lack of a better word, in June and later months, but we will certainly start to do some in May," she said. "The special-purpose grand jury not only has the power to subpoena witnesses to come to testify, but also other evidence that may be relevant, whether that's emails, letters, phone calls, whatever you could imagine."

Willis also has called on the FBI to provide additional security for her staff and their office building after Trump criticized prosecutors investigating him and called for protests.

Willis told CNN that she's not worried that Trump will try to delay her investigation.

"This is a criminal investigation. We're not here playing a game," Willis said. "I plan to use the power of the law. We are all citizens.

"Mr. Trump, just as every other American citizen, is entitled to dignity. He's entitled to be treated fairly. He will be treated fairly in this jurisdiction. But I plan to do my job, and my job is to make sure that we get the evidence that gives us the truth. I'm not concerned at all about games to delay this."