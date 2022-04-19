Georgia Prosecutor Waiting Until Primaries Over to Continue Election Case

A Georgia district attorney will wait until the state's primary elections are over to call witnesses to testify about former President Donald Trump alleged attempt to illegally overturn the election results in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that while the selection of a special grand jury will start on May 2, the jury won't hear testimony from witnesses until one month later, after the primary elections set to take place on May 24.

"I don't want anyone to say Oh, she's doing this because she wants to influence the outcome of this upcoming election," said Willis, who is a Democrat. "The people will decide the outcome of this upcoming election. It will have nothing to do with this district attorney's office."

The newspaper notes that Willis is likely to seek testimony from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who received a call from Trump just after the election in which the then-president asked Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to reverse the results in Georgia.

She will also likely call Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr who, along with Raffensperger, received phone calls from Trump after the election.

The three, all of whom are Republicans, each face a primary challenge this year.