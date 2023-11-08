Georgia Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Key Battleground State

Donald Trump holds a narrow lead over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical matchup in Georgia for the White House, according to a poll released on Wednesday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC).

The former president has a 45.4% to 43.5% advantage over Biden in the key battleground state, which the current president won by less than 12,000 votes in the election three years ago.

The survey comes just a few days after Trump led Biden by six percentage points in Georgia in a poll carried out by The New York Times/Siena.

Other results from the AJC poll include:

Among males in Georgia, 53.6% said they would vote for Trump, while 49.9% of the state's female participants said they would back Biden.

Biden received 27.2% among white respondents, compared to Trump's 61.8%.

Among Blacks, 78.4% say they will back the incumbent, compared to 11.7% who say they will vote for Trump.

Biden has more than a 40 percentage-point advantage over Trump among voters under the age of 30, and he is tied with Trump among those who are 30 to 44 years old. However, Biden trails the former president among those older than 45.

In a hypothetical matchup in Georgia with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Biden leads 43.4% to 41.8%. However, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley holds a 43.4% to 40.9% lead over Biden in the state in a hypothetical matchup.

The AJC poll was conducted from Oct. 26-Nov. 3, and included 1,002 Georgia voters who cast ballots in the 2020 and 2022 elections and said they would either definitely or probably vote in next year's general election. The survey's margin of error was 3.1%.