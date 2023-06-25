Georgia Synagogues Taunted by Neo-Nazi Protests

Neo-Nazi protests have been taunting Georgia demonstrating with Nazi flags outside synagogues and distributing antisemitic fliers in Georgia neighborhoods, according to local reports.

Materials from Goyim Defense League, which is believe to have been founded in 2018 and has a headquarters in Sonoma County, California, and ties to West Palm Beach, Florida, were dropped in Georgia yards, 13WMAZ TV reported Saturday.

"Antisemitism at my synagogue," Stewart Levy wrote on Facebook, the Daily Mail reported. "The most frightening thing I have seen in my 65 years.

"It's very hard to believe that this is happening in Cobb County. The police are allowing it because it is 'free speech.'"

The protesters waved swastika flags and taunted Jewish people.

Jon Minadeo II of West Palm Beach told Channel 2 Action News his group was "exercising our first amendment right" to free speech.

Minadeo was arrested for disorderly conduct and public disturbance in Macon, Georgia, on Friday night and released on $910 bond, according to 12WMAZ TV.

"Goyim Defense League (GDL) is a small network of virulently antisemitic provocateurs led by Jon Minadeo II who moved from Petaluma, California to Florida in December 2022," the Anti-Defamation League's website reads. "GDL parodies the Anti-Defamation League's name and logo by replacing 'Anti-Defamation' with 'Goyim Defense' – 'Goyim' being a disparaging Yiddish and Hebrew word for non-Jews.

"Minadeo, who has been active for several years, first posted his antisemitic stunts on platforms such as YouTube, DLive, and BitChute. After being de-platformed in May 2020, he and Dominic Di Giorgio, also known as Ned Flanders, of Port St Lucie, Florida, launched GoyimTV, a video streaming platform focused mainly on antisemitic content. Minadeo regularly uses the platform to post his podcasts and videos of his antisemitic exploits and homophobic rants. Over the course of 2020 and 2021, other GDL devotees began to do the same."

Minadeo's group travels around the country, according to the ADL, and apparently has targeted a key battleground state like Georgia – albeit in Cobb county. That is a more conservative area that votes for Republicans unlike the Democrat-voting areas around Atlanta.

Related Stories: