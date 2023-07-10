Georgia Mayor Arrested for Trespassing

A Georgia mayor was arrested for breaking into a lake house that drew his attention, according to multiple reports.

Khalid Kamau, mayor of South Fulton, was arrested Saturday after the homeowner called police just before 7 a.m. about a trespasser.

WSB-TV reported that while he was on the phone with police, the victim said Kamau yelled at him several times, saying: "Do you know who the f*** I am? I'm the mayor, and I'll wait for my police to get here and see what happens then."

The homeowner had confronted Kamau, pulled his firearm, and told the mayor to "stay put" until police arrived.

Kamau claimed he apologized to the homeowner and explained who he was. When the homeowner warned him to wait for police, Kamau allegedly responded: "Are you going to shoot me while I'm walking away?"

Kamau was charged with criminal trespass and first-degree burglary after being seen walking on private property on Cascade Palmetto Highway.

According to the police report, Kamau's reasoning for wandering onto the property was that he was interested in purchasing the home.

He told police he had been on his way to a dog park when he decided to take a look because he thought the house was abandoned.

However, WXIA-TV reported that Kamau admitted to police that he was aware he was criminally trespassing, recalling that he saw a chain-linked fence with a "No Trespassing" sign, according to the report.

WSB-TV said Kamau walked out of Fulton County Jail at about 8 p.m. Saturday night after being granted an $11,000 bond.

"I do want to thank South Fulton Police and the staff and officers at Rice Street for courteous and professional service throughout the day today," Kamau told WSB-TV.

Supporters of the mayor were outside the jail when Kamau was released.

"Mayor Khalid is a passionate mayor. He uses his tagline a lot, the people know him as the 'People's mayor.' He genuinely cares for the people," Reshard Snellings told WSB-TV.

The city released a statement to WSB-TV on Saturday night.

"The city of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position are subject to the same fair and just treatment. As the investigation is still ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this time," the statement said.