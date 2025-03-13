DA Willis Ordered to Turn Over Jack Smith, J6 Docs

A Georgia judge ordered Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to turn over 212 pages of communications and records connecting her to former special counsel Jack Smith and the erstwhile Jan. 6 select committee, watchdog Judicial Watch announced Thursday.

Further, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney in his March 7 ruling ordered Willis to provide details of the search that discovered the 212 documents, including how they were found and by whom.

The order, in response to a Georgia Open Records Act lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch exactly a year ago, came after months of Willis saying she had no responsive records of her communications with Smith and the committee.

At issue is that Republican lawmakers have asserted those docs show Willis colluded with the Biden administration by, in part, asking for evidence to be shared for use in her state criminal investigation into President Donald Trump.

McBurney's ruling Friday followed a Feb. 28 hearing, during which Willis' lawyers admitted to finding records after a fifth search of the office, Judicial Watch said.

"Defendant claimed to have no responsive records. Doubting this, Plaintiff sued and has since secured a default judgment against Defendant, who, it turns out, does have responsive records," McBurney wrote. "After several non-searches, one court order, and at least one actual search of unknown thoroughness, Defendant revised her answer to, in essence, 'I do have records, but you can't have them (except this one record you already had and gave me).'"

McBurney first ordered Willis to release her communications with Smith and the panel in early December after finding that Willis violated Georgia's open-records laws by failing to respond to a records request filed by Judicial Watch in August 2023.

The watchdog group filed a lawsuit on March 13, 2024, after receiving no response to its request for communications between Willis' office, Smith, and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

McBurney declared Willis in default and ordered her to produce the requested records within five business days then and again last week.

"Fani Willis can't be trusted. Every time we go back to court there are new excuses and new documents that she said never existed," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton wrote Thursday in response to McBurney's latest ruling.