Georgia Judge Drops 3 Counts in Trump Election Case

A Georgia judge has formally dismissed three charges in the high-profile election case brought against President Donald Trump and several co-defendants, narrowing a prosecution shaken by the removal of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as prosecuter.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled Friday that Counts 14, 15 and 27 — two conspiracy and criminal attempt counts tied to the alleged filing of false documents, along with one charge of filing false documents — must be tossed.

Trump had been charged in Counts 15 and 27.

The ruling came after longtime prosecutor Pete Skandalakis announced that he would take the case.

McAfee had already indicated as far back as September 2024 that he believed these charges fell outside the state's jurisdiction, but he could not formally dismiss them until the case was returned to his courtroom.

That remand happened only after Willis' disqualification was finalized by Georgia courts following revelations about her improper relationship with a prosecutor she hired to run the Trump case.

In his ruling, McAfee rejected broader defense arguments that invoked the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause, meaning only the three challenged counts were dropped. In March 2024, McAfee had already quashed six other counts in the sprawling indictment, including three against Trump.

Even with these latest dismissals, 32 charges remain, including a sweeping racketeering allegation at the core of Willis' original prosecution theory.

Trump attorney Steve Sadow said Friday that the president's team remains "confident that a fair and impartial review will lead to a dismissal of the case."