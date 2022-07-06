Georgia Authorities: Guidestones Damaged By Explosive Device

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is probing the origins of an explosive device set off at the famous Guidestones structure on Wednesday, NBC’s WXIA-TV 11 reported.

Local authorities in Elbert County reported that around 4 a.m., residents who live near the statue heard an explosion near the stones' location.

The county's sheriff's office has since stated the explosion was an act of vandalism carried out by "unknown individuals," which destroyed a substantial portion of the monument.

Elberton Granite Association Vice President Chris Kubas told the Independent that the stones had received damage from attacks in the past, but Wednesday's attack surpassed any previous one.

Georgia's Guidestones, found about 100 miles northeast of Atlanta, model Britain's Stonehenge and contain 10 cryptic "guiding principles" etched into it using different languages.

The monument, which randomly appeared in a cow pasture more than 40 years ago, has long been an epicenter of conspiracy theories.

Among the principles displayed on the stone include "Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature," "Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity," "Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court," as well as other strange messages, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

In response to the incident, former Republican candidate for Georgia governor Kandiss Taylor, a long-standing critic of the Guidestones, suggested on Twitter that God himself could have carried out the explosion.

"God is God all by Himself. He can do ANYTHING He wants to do. That includes striking down Satanic Guidestones," Taylor wrote.