Georgia Special Grand Jury Recommended Numerous Indictments: Forewoman

A special grand jury that investigated 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies in Georgia recommended indictments for more than a dozen people, according to the jury forewoman.

Emily Kohrs, in several interviews, said the recommended indictments cover a range of charges and "might" include the former president.

"It is not a short list," Kohrs, 30, told NBC News. "There are definitely some names you expect.

"I don't think that there are any giant plot twists coming. I don't think there's any giant 'that's not the way I expected this to go at all' moments. I would not expect you to be shocked."

Asked whether Trump could be included on the list, Kohrs said, "Potentially. It might."

Kohrs declined to name any specific individuals in accordance with the instructions of the judge who presided over the grand jury.

However, Kohrs appeared to be toeing the line because it's illegal to discuss grand jury deliberations in Georgia, Red State reported.

"To give an example, she says the list of indictments is very long. She also says … that Trump was mentioned a lot in the proceedings, which again appears to be a violation of the law in discussing the deliberations," Red State said. "There are several other breaches in the clips as well."

Kohrs also told CNN that jurors "definitely heard a lot about former President Trump, and we definitely discussed him a lot in the room."

Portions of the special grand jury's report released last week concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election in Fulton County. It also showed that the special grand jury heard from 75 witnesses, and jury members believed one or more witnesses perjured themselves.

Kohrs said jury members thought one or possibly two witnesses might have misled the panel.

"I remember at least one and probably more than one moment where an answer made me pause, because it did not match something that either I had heard previously or something that I had seen," she told NBC News.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., appeared to be "honest" when he was questioned before the jury, Kohrs said.

"He was personable. He was forthcoming. He was very willing to just have a conversation," Kohrs said of Graham.

She also said she was impressed by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

"He may have fought it tooth and nail, but when he got to the door, it was like he respected the fact that the battle had been decided," Kohrs told NBC News.

The forewoman said former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows "shared very little."

Kohrs said that seven sections of the report still under wraps deal with indictment recommendations.

Special grand juries in Georgia do not have indictment powers. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis has led the investigation and will decide what charges to bring before a regular grand jury.