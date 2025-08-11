Trump Endorses 'Warrior' Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for Ga. Gov.

President Donald Trump on Monday threw his political weight behind Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, endorsing him in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched gubernatorial contests of the 2026 election cycle.

In a Truth Social post, Trump hailed Jones as "a warrior" and praised his leadership both in business and politics, along with his athletic achievements as a former University of Georgia Bulldogs football captain.

"He is a warrior, a successful businessman, former SEC Championship winning Georgia Bulldogs football player (known for his toughness!), and now, as Lieutenant Governor, Burt has proven he has the courage and wisdom to deliver strong results for the incredible people of his wonderful state and nation," Trump wrote Monday night on Truth Social.

Jones, a conservative stalwart and longtime Trump ally, is seeking to succeed Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican whose relationship with Trump has been strained since the 2020 election.

The lieutenant governor previously served in the Georgia Senate from 2013 to 2023 before winning the state's second-highest office.

He faces a high-stakes Republican primary battle against state Attorney General Chris Carr, who last week filed a federal lawsuit accusing Jones of campaign finance violations tied to a $10 million loan to a campaign committee. The state ethics commission had previously declined to investigate the matter, and Jones has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the allegations as politically motivated.

While Republicans brace for a contentious primary, Democrats are fielding a crowded slate in hopes of retaking the governor's mansion for the first time in decades. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, state Sen. Jason Esteves, and pastor Olu Brown have all announced their bids.

Trump's endorsement could prove pivotal in a state he carried in the 2024 presidential election after narrowly losing it in 2020. Political analysts note Trump's backing has historically provided a decisive boost in Republican primaries, particularly in Southern battleground states.

With his high-profile endorsement, Trump is once again flexing his influence over the GOP's future — and signaling his intent to shape Georgia's leadership as the 2026 race accelerates.