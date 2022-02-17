Poll: Brian Kemp Up 9 Points in Georgia Governor's Race

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp holds nearly a 10-point lead over his closest GOP primary challenger, former Sen. David Perdue, in the latest poll of the Peach State from Trafalgar Group released on Thursday.

Almost half of likely Republican primary voters in Georgia said in the poll that they would most likely vote for Kemp.

49.1% said Kemp

39.5% said Perdue

3.0% said Kandiss Taylor

0.7% said Jonathan Garcia

7.7% are undecided

Robert Cahaly, chief pollster and founder of Trafalgar Group, told Fox 5 Atlanta that "it clearly is a close race," for governor.

"What stood out was there is still a significant amount of people who are not aware that [former President Donald] Trump's made an endorsement in the governor's race and that has a tremendous impact.

"We find among people who do know Trump made an endorsement that Perdue had a lead, but on the whole, Kemp still has about a 10-point lead," Cahaly added.

"I think there's something for each campaign to like about the poll. I mean, the governor can look at it and say, Hey, look, I'm, you know, close to 50. And Perdue could look at it and say, Hey, you know, among the people who know that Trump's made an endorsement, I'm doing well and there's a significant amount of people who don't know."

The poll also found that the vast majority of likely GOP primary voters said that they would most likely vote for former NFL player Herschel Walker in the race for U.S. Senate.

69.9% said Walker

6.1% said Gary Black

2.7% said Latham Saddler

2.4% said Kelvin King

18.9% are undecided

Trafalgar Group surveyed 1,072 likely GOP primary voters from February 11-13, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 2.99 percentage points.